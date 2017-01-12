All Videos by Ziterman Samuel

Ziterman Samuel

2020-05-26#JDR #DnD - Retour de Partie - Old School Essentials ⚔️ The Keep on the Borderlands11:02862Borderlands
2020-05-08[FR] #JDR - Damnés 🧛‍♂️ Découverte #21:45:36198
2020-05-08[FR] #JDR - Damnés 🧛‍♂️ Découverte #11:31:52501
2020-05-05[FR] #JDR - L.A. 2030 🚨 HARRY DÉGOUPILLE #51:50:49192
2020-05-05[FR] #JDR - L.A. 2030 🚨 CLEANERS #41:31:39141
2020-05-03[FR] JDR COOP 🌠 Ironsworn #61:00:47165
2020-05-03[FR] JDR COOP 🌠 Ironsworn #553:21118
2020-05-01[FR] #JDR - DUNGEON WORLD PARTICIPATIF2:26:51639
2020-04-28[FR] #JDR - L.A. 2030 🚨 Sur le terrain #31:49:59204
2020-04-28[FR] #JDR - L.A. 2030 🚨 La vie à Central #21:34:35310
2020-04-27[FR] #JDR - L.A. 2030 🚨 MJ Prep #41:53:22137
2020-04-26[FR] JDR COOP 🌠 Ironsworn #452:36131
2020-04-26[FR] JDR COOP 🌠 Ironsworn #31:02:57142
2020-04-25[FR] #J2S - Through the Ages - Multi : Bot Niveau 3/4 😱1:27:02158
2020-04-23[FR] #JDR - Masques 🌆 For a better tomorrow #121:43:15175
2020-04-23[FR] #JDR - Masques 🌆 For a better tomorrow #111:16:53161
2020-04-23[FR] #J2S - Terraforming Mars - Multi : Bot Hard1:00:37146
2020-04-22[FR] #J2S - Terraforming Mars - Défi solo : Helion39:48154
2020-04-22[FR] #J2S - Terraforming Mars - Défi solo : Guilde Minière51:20243
2020-04-21#JDR Jouer Old School 💡 GM Tips #513:531,099
2020-04-21[FR] #JDR - L.A. 2030 🚨 La campagne (électorale) est lancée #11:29:58421
2020-04-21[FR] #JDR - L.A. 2030 🚨 Création du cadre et des PJ #01:56:18554
2020-04-19[FR] JDR COOP 🌠 Ironsworn #21:09:11278
2020-04-19[FR] JDR COOP 🌠 Ironsworn #155:13670
2020-04-18[FR] #JDR - L.A. 2030 🚨 MJ Prep #31:40:25137
2020-04-14[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ FINAL #241:41:20254
2020-04-14[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ La bataille du Sanctuaire #231:34:58200
2020-04-12[FR] #JDR - L.A. 2030 🚨 MJ Prep #22:00:44160
2020-04-12Lecture publique par Guillaume JENTEY - Les Fils des Ténèbres (Dan Simmons 1992)11:01112
2020-04-11[FR] #JDR - L.A. 2030 🚨 MJ Prep #12:09:09417
2020-04-09[FR] #JDR - Masques 🌆 For a better tomorrow #101:38:27175
2020-04-09[FR] #JDR - Masques 🌆 For a better tomorrow #91:07:21167
2020-04-07[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ La Horde #221:43:20223
2020-04-07[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ Rencontre Morbide #211:06:29176
2020-03-31[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ Into the Deep #201:46:20284
2020-03-31[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ La flamme vacille #191:37:46250
2020-03-30[FR] #JDR - Atelier 🌌 Galaxy Gommosa #41:18:5090
2020-03-29JDR - Découverte des outils - série Let's Role #21:08:521,334
2020-03-29Lecture publique par Guillaume JENTEY - La Mort et tout ce qui s'ensuit (Terry Pratchett 1992)6:59190
2020-03-28JDR - Découverte du system builder - série Let's Role #11:39:363,482
2020-03-28[FR] #JDR - Atelier 🌌 Galaxy Gommosa #31:51:0491
2020-03-26[FR] #JDR - Masques 🌆 For a better tomorrow #81:15:37168
2020-03-26[FR] #JDR - Masques 🌆 For a better tomorrow #71:18:54194
2020-03-25[FR] #JDR - Retour de Partie 🌠 Ironsworn14:50297
2020-03-24[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ Le Chat, l’Ermite et le Chêne #181:55:30236
2020-03-24[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ Le sceau d'Uxthar #171:27:27242
2020-03-22[FR] #JDR - Atelier 🌌 Galaxy Gommosa #21:37:16139
2020-03-22Lecture publique par Guillaume JENTEY - La chose dans la crypte (Conan)9:44305
2020-03-21[FR] #JDR - Firebrands 🤖 Découverte #21:23:2683
2020-03-21[FR] #JDR - Firebrands 🤖 Découverte #11:27:13256
2020-03-21[FR] #JDR - 💬 Live Talk & FAQ JDR EN LIGNE #11:01:59335
2020-03-21[FR] #JDR - Atelier 🌌 Galaxy Gommosa #11:26:09248
2020-03-17[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ Convalescence #161:26:03267
2020-03-12[FR] #JDR - Masques 🌆 For a better tomorrow #61:28:34215
2020-03-12[FR] #JDR - Masques 🌆 For a better tomorrow #51:02:44206
2020-03-10[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ Enfumage #151:52:25272
2020-03-10[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ La planque #141:20:02249
2020-03-06#FR #JDR - Sonja et Conan contre les Ninjas 🗡 Découverte #21:00:52203
2020-03-05#FR #JDR - Sonja et Conan contre les Ninjas 🗡 Découverte #159:57619
2020-03-04JE JETTE DES CARTES ET JE GAGNE - Slay the Spire - Run Ironclad1:50:17172Slay The Spire
2020-03-02Mener un #JDR propulsé par l'apocalypse (#PbtA) 💡 GM Tips #422:421,818
2020-02-28[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ El Druidesse #131:37:51258
2020-02-27[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ L'Embuscade #121:34:45330
2020-02-26[FR] #JDR - Masques 🌆 For a better tomorrow #41:24:18278
2020-02-26[FR] #JDR - Masques 🌆 For a better tomorrow #31:03:52406
2020-02-17[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ L'audience #111:07:31258
2020-02-17[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ Casting radieux #101:15:48268
2020-02-12[FR] #JDR - Masques 🌆 For a better tomorrow #21:10:29611
2020-02-12[FR] #JDR - Masques 🌆 For a better tomorrow #11:01:171,204
2020-02-10[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ Mauvaise rencontre #91:38:23303
2020-02-10[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ La bataille #81:34:05310
2020-02-08[FR] #JDR - Monsterhearts 😈 One Shot #21:28:45156
2020-02-08[FR] #JDR - Monsterhearts 😈 One Shot #11:48:44377
2020-02-06[FR] #JDR - 💬 Live Talk & FAQ2:19:46143
2020-02-04[FR] Let's play - Skribbl1:41:36132
2020-01-31#FR #JDR - Escape From Dino Island 🦖 Découverte - Partie #21:38:43340
2020-01-31#FR #JDR - Escape From Dino Island 🦖 Découverte - Partie #11:22:13719
2020-01-30#FR #JDR - Escape From Dino Island 🦖 Découverte #Setting44:47584
2020-01-28[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ Guerre et paix #71:20:02329
2020-01-27[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ Négociations #61:21:49358
2020-01-23#FR #JDR - Quill Cthulhu 🐙 Découverte solo #335:3567
2020-01-23#FR #JDR - Quill Cthulhu 🐙 Découverte solo #21:07:3961
2020-01-23#FR #JDR - Quill Cthulhu 🐙 Découverte solo #11:05:09526
2020-01-20[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ La confrérie de l'aube radieuse #51:47:09422
2020-01-20[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ Le butin #41:33:34450
2020-01-16#FR #JDR - Quill Noir 🕵️‍♂️ Découverte solo #21:00:2971
2020-01-16#FR #JDR - Quill Noir 🕵️‍♂️ Découverte solo #152:58251
2020-01-15[FR] #JDR - Retour de Partie ☕️ Macchiato Monsters14:48385
2020-01-13[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ Les cavernes du chaos #31:48:19611
2020-01-13[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ En route! #21:26:39676
2020-01-09[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ Création des PJ53:271,802
2020-01-09[FR] #JDR - #DnD ⚔️ Le Château #12:19:541,964
2020-01-09[FR] #JDR #DND - Keep on the Borderlands - Annonce0:50150Borderlands
2020-01-06[FR] #JDR - FOR THE BAND 🎼 ONE SHOT - Partie 21:59:0585
2020-01-06[FR] #JDR - FOR THE BAND 🎼 ONE SHOT - Partie 11:15:36230
2020-01-04[FR] JDR - THE SPRAWL 🌗 LUNA #FINAL-22:29:09132
2020-01-04[FR] JDR - THE SPRAWL 🌗 LUNA #FINAL-11:28:25106
2019-12-30[FR] #JDR - 💬 Live Talk2:11:34238
2019-12-30[FR] JDR - Hard Prep 💡 GM Tips #315:581,237
2019-12-21#FR #JDR - Bande annonce pour la parution du Tyran Tombé du ciel.0:44385